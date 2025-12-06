Video They Don’t Want You To See—A Woman Exposing The Truth

"She spoke about life inside a conservative religious system—while always a Democrat, she was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints until recently—and what it means to break free. She talked about how the very same authoritarian mindset of the church she attended is part and parcel to a disturbing portion of our politics. How 'getting rid of Trump' won’t fix the rot—it’s reached the core, like most of Ted Nugent’s STDs.

She then gave us the most personal moment of the show, her battle with long COVID. She shared how she’s faced medical discrimination, and we had to discuss the absolute and brutal absurdity of American health care, which is forcing her husband out of retirement to keep her alive.

Yet, with all this, she’s writing, resisting, fighting for justice, and holding Republicans—and “corporate Democrats” when necessary—accountable for when they fail the American people."

A great discussion with a grassroots phenomenon.