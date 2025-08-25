Obama Cool Vs Trump Trash: A Roast

What are the most enduring images of Obama and Trump, that just sum them up perfectly? Along with David Shuster and Malcolm Nance, here's what I came up with....
By Cliff SchecterAugust 25, 2025

What are the most enduring images of Obama and Trump that just sum them both up perfectly? Along with David Shuster and Malcolm Nance, here's what I came up with, during what I'd call a roast, so you may not wanna watch if you're bothered by swear words, because we go there in this one.

We were all off our arses laughing, and I am pretty sure you'll end up the exact same way if a few curses aren't a problem for you (or, OTOH, a bonus!). So if you can handle the truth, as some actor said, check it out and laugh!

Discussion

