Time To Fund/Promote Indy Media: We're Doing That!

Look folks, corporate media sucks. They asked no questions of a 79-yr old jelly donut diagnosed with heart disease 7-yrs ago, purple-blotched hands, cankles on cankles and a death stare as he hid from media. Now these: Benghazi. Hillary's emails. Hunter Biden..Ie they're either in on fascism or filled w/ fake balance. Americans don't learn the truth.

That's why Blue Amp began the Soundcheck Fund with a grant of 10K. Like Chorus--that Taylor Lorenz barfed up lies about--we're creating an indy-media ecosystem to fight fascism. From our Substack on our first 5 grantees:

We’ve been talking about the Soundcheck Fund—our plan to give independent creators support to fine-tune messaging. Here’s why: if we’re to defeat fascism, the collapsing corporate media model must go. Access journalism, monopoly gatekeeping, and cultivated cynicism got us here. The Soundcheck Fund plans to build what replaces it.

We’re awarding grants to creators, storytellers, and digital voices pushing back on extremism and disinformation, and producing work to inform, agitate, and inspire on issues that define our democracy. We’ll also use our platform to amplify their work. To our paid subscribers: you said you wanted to be part of the solution. You are, by helping fund it.

Watch the video on our awful, compromised media and read the rest of the Substack on our grantees! Apply for a grant or get a paid subscription to support indy media! We're tired of waiting for someone to save us, so we're gonna do it.