Milwaukee Judge Resigns After Being Convicted In Botched Trial

After Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was convicted in a botched jury trial, she has chosen to resign. But she left with her head held high and a promise to keep up the legal fight against her would-be character assassins:

Dugan's defense team released a letter to Gov. Tony Evers, also dated Jan. 3, in which she cited the prosecution, her pending appeal, as well as a vow by Republicans to impeach her and remove Dugan from the bench. "As you know, I am the subject of unprecedented federal legal proceedings, which are far from concluded but which present immense and complex challenges that threaten the independence of our judiciary. I am pursuing this fight for myself and for our independent judiciary. "However, the Wisconsin citizens that I cherish deserve to start the year with a judge on the bench in Milwaukee County Branch 31 rather than have the fate of that Court rest in a partisan fight in the state legislature."

The vultures in the corporate media were hoping to find something to further shame her with. Fortunately, they found nothing. It's unlikely that Dugan will face any prison time, even if the conviction stands, which seems doubtful. Furthermore, Dugan's pension appears to be safe and by waiting until the new year before resigning, she gets to collect all of her pay for vacations and personal time off.