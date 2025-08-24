Milwaukee Judge Told Police Accusations Were 'All Lies'

Last spring, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Hannah Dugan was arrested and falsely accused of trying to help an immigrant elude capture by some ICEtapo agents, even though video shows just the ICEtapo agents bumbled the job and almost let the subject get away as they watched.

However, just days after the incident - and just three days before Pamela Blondi did her performative art arrest - Dugan had cause to call the police for a threat she and her family had received. Bodycam footage of her conversation was released today on a FOIA request. The footage, which was heavily edited by police to block out landmarks that could reveal Dugan's residence, showed Dugan talking about the incident when police asked her about people that might want to her and her family.

She denied all the allegations about her that had been being promoted by right wing radio hosts and crackpots on social media. Then she got to the meat of the matter that shows just how false the accusations are:

Dugan added that she did not hide Flores-Ruiz in her chambers or a jury room, as alleged by conservative talk radio. Her courtroom has no separate jury room. She said she had him "leave out the back door, which I do when the circumstances warrant it." She said there were some 30 people in her courtroom at the time. Video from the hallway shows Flores-Ruiz and his attorney exiting through a side door about 12 feet from the main entrance, which emptied into the main hallway. Dugan told the officers that she didn't know Flores-Ruiz's immigration status. "I don't know if he's an illegal immigrant, which is what they're claiming," Dugan said. "I'm not supposed to know that. When they come in front of me, I'm not supposed to know that."

If Pamela Blondi was a real lawyer, she would have known about the importance of judges being impartial. But she's not, and she didn't know.

Even more damning for the feds is that Dugan's comments perfectly match the footage the feds had compiled and filed as evidence. Again, Dugan's comments were before Dugan even knew about the fed's "investigation," not to mention before she was arrested.

If Trump, Blondi and the rest of the Keystone Kops had any common sense, or even a sense of self-preservation, they would quickly and quietly ask the court to dismiss the charges. But considering that the entire administration is sharing their final brain cell, I won't hold my breath for them to do the smart and honest thing.

