Feds Reveal They Have A Very Weak Case Against Milwaukee Judge

Prosecutors in the case against Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan are still trying to win in the court of public opinion. The feds are accusing Dugan of obstructing federal agents who were at the Milwaukee County Courthouse to arrest Eduardo Flores-Ruiz. Prosecutors recently released footage of Judge Dugan interacting with federal agents who were there to arrest.

While right wingers and MAGA morons are saying that it's proof positive that Dugan committed a crime, they never can quite state how. That's because the footage contradicts the criminal complaint and shows exactly how weak their case is.

The first problem they have is that despite releasing nearly eight minutes of footage, none of it is from inside the courtroom where they allege the alleged obstruction was committed.

Their next problem is that the footage clearly contradicts facts in the complaint, as reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

The video appears to show a tense but not explosive interaction. Dugan speaks and the agents respond. She briefly confers with Cervera and then gestures toward Chief Judge Carl Ashley's office, just down the hall. People sitting in the hallway glance up but do not appear intently focused on what is happening. In the federal complaint charging Dugan, agents report she had a "confrontational, angry" demeanor.

Thirdly, even though the agents had only an administrative warrant, it still allowed them to arrest Flores-Ruiz in a public place, such as the hallway. Yet the footage shows the agents sitting on their asses while Flores-Ruiz casually walks down the hallway with his attorney. When they finally get up off their butts, they aren't in any hurry to apprehend their target.

However, the feds biggest problem is that the way they handled this case - from Kash Patel and Pam Bondi sharing pictures of the perp walk to releasing this footage before the case is even heard could be grounds for dismissal or at least make it damn hard to seat a jury that hasn't been exposed to their attempt to influence public opinion. But by now, no one really expects professionalism from the Orange crime syndicate, do they?