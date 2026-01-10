Hannity Gets Owned When He Tried To Own The Libs At Minneapolis Protest

Sean Hannity thought he'd own the libs during a protest, but the opposite happened. Hannity was giving a Fox News reporter at the scene some questions to ask protesters in Minneapolis, and, well, it didn't go as well for right-wing talking points when they spoke to an individual in the crowd.

"Let me ask you, have you spoken to any people, or can you speak to anybody that's marching right now and ask them what it is that they're marching about?" Hannity asked.

"Yeah. Excuse me," he says to a protester. "What are you here marching for?"

"Yeah, absolutely. Sorry," the young man said. "My ears are ringing a lot. So I don't know if I'll hear perfectly, but yeah, I'm just here because I think it's absolutely disgusting what ICE is doing here."

"I think it's absolutely important that they're kidnapping people," he continued. "I'm disgusted that they murdered an innocent human being. And yeah, the entire thing just absolutely abhors me. This has to stop immediately."

"And I'm glad that there's so many people out here trying to stop this because it's just important," he said.

Hannity fed another question to the reporter for the protester, asking, "If he has a concern that the woman was driving her car at an officer."

The protestor was asked, "Did you have any concern that it looked like this woman may have been driving her vehicle at the officer?"

"That's not what it looked like to me at all, and I mean, like, even if you did assume that was the case, which it absolutely is not, we are supposed to train officers to be responsible in these situations and judge the situation objectively, look at it reasonably," the protester replied. "Like, there just absolutely is no justification for this. But again, looking at the video from both angles, I know that there was another clip that came out earlier today from a different angle. You can very clearly tell that she is evacuating the scene. There is absolutely no evidence that there's any attempt to drive the vehicle into the officer."

We all saw what happened from multiple angles. The reporter picked out the first protester he could find, and, as it happens, he's just a regular guy effortlessly spitting out facts. Any day that Hannity is owned is a good day. I want to buy that guy a drink.