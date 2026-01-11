GoFundMe Campaign For Renee Nicole Good Raises $1.5m To Support Her Family

The campaign raised more than 30x the amount intended before it was closed on Friday.
Credit: Jerry Holt/Getty Images
By Ed ScarceJanuary 11, 2026

A reminder that there are some good people left in the world. Your government is not among them.

Source: The Guardian

An online campaign meant to financially support the family of Renee Nicole Good – the US woman shot to death Wednesday by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent – raised more than $1.5m before organizers closed it Friday.

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you,” said the page of the GoFundMe campaign benefiting Good’s family, which also explained the money raised would be placed in a trust. “We are here brokenhearted and in awe of your generosity.”

The campaign’s initial goal was $50,000. In a substantial show of public support, the campaign – verified by GoFundMe as legitimate – had generated more than 30 times that amount when it was closed Friday. Contributions came from roughly 38,500 donors who were asked on the fundraising platform to “support the widow and family of Renee Good as they grapple with the devastating loss of their wife and mother”.

