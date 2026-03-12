Trump Attacks 'Rotten Reporter' For Refuting His Arizona Voter Fraud Lies

It appears Trump is believing his own lies about the nonexistent voter fraud.
By John AmatoMarch 12, 2026

During another annoying helicopter press gaggle, Trump attacked a journalist for being a "rotten reporter" for refuting his election fraud conspiracy when she asked why the FBI confiscated Arizona's voter records for 2020, when Bill Barr, his own Attorney General said there was no fraud in Arizona.

On Monday, it was reported that the FBI obtained records relating to the 2020 election in Arizona to continue to pursue Trump's conspiracy theories over his brutal loss in 2020.

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Liz Landers did what every reporter and journalist should do when confronted with Trump's insane lies that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Every reality based person knows all the evidence proves he got trounced by Joe Biden.

Landers did not go quietly in the night.

LANDERS: Sir, in Arizona, why did the FBI seize election records in that state?

TRUMP: Well, they probably thought the election was rigged, right?

LANDERS: It wasn't rigged, though.

TRUMP: Oh, really? How do you know?

LANDERS: Your own attorney general in 2020 said that there was not measurable voter fraud to change the outcome of the election.

TRUMP: I think it was rigged.

LANDERS: There's no evidence. Sir, where's the evidence for that? It wasn't rigged.

TRUMP: If you think it wasn’t rigged, you’re a rotten reporter!

LANDERS: Where's the evidence of that?

The idea that Trump has the power to send the FBI into a state to sow fear into into their voting structure before an upcoming midterm election while looking for Don Quixote windmills is despicable.

There will be investigation into this behavior when Jebus Johnson is replaced as Speaker by Rep. Jeffries.

Any other president would be severely vilified for the amount of lies Trump has vomited out of his pie-hole about the 2020 general election.

When confronted by a credible reporter, Trump's only recourse to is attack them personally.

Way to go, Liz. Never go quietly in the night.

I asked President Trump about the FBI reportedly seizing election records in Arizona. He said they must have done that because it was a “rigged” election. I pointed out to him that his own AG said there was not measurable voter fraud to overturn that election. Then he called me a rotten reporter.

Liz Landers (@elizlanders.bsky.social) 2026-03-11T16:59:27.709Z

