Trump: Republicans Should 'Nationalize The Voting'

During a Monday interview on The Dan Bongino Show, Donald Trump continued whining and lying that the 2020 election was stolen from him and Republicans should take over all voting in many states and nationalize it.

Appearing on Bingo Bongo's first show back after unceremoniously leaving the FBI, Trump ranted and raved for ten minutes uninterrupted about how he was cheated in many states that he won and how fraudulent voting in this country is.

Demented Donna repeatedly made the idiotic claim that migrants and undocumented workers are brought into the country to vote for Democrats, and unless Republicans do something, they'll never win another election.

How did he win in 2024?

Bongino sat there nodding his approval and remaining silent.

TRUMP: It's like a landslide, but you're never gonna have that again if you don't get these people out. These people were brought to our country to vote, and they vote illegally.



And the, you know, amazing that the Republicans aren't tougher on it. The Republicans should say, we wanna take over. We should take over the voting in at least many, 15 places. The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting. And we have states that are so crooked, and they're counting votes. We have states that I won that show I didn't win. Now you're gonna see something in Georgia where they were able to get with a court order, the ballots. You're gonna see some interesting things come out, but you know, like the 2020 election, I won that election by so much. Everybody does it. They put a woman in jail, Colorado, put a woman in jail, a wonderful woman, 72 years old, had cancer because she was a voting inspector.

Trump knows the federal government can never nationalize general elections. That's a states' rights issue, if ever there was one. But since he has the Kangaroo Supreme Court in his pocket, he may try something anyway.

But this may be a prelude to what happens in the 2026 midterms and 2028.

Trump will use these phony claims of election fraud to interfere with swing states if he has his way.

Von Shitzhispants will have many Republicans in Congress defending anything he does. The right to vote is sacrosanct to US citizens.

Trump tried to steal the 2020 election when he fomented an insurrection at the US Capitol.

What will he do next?