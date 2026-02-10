Ron Johnson: 'They Got Their Martyrs, Didn't They?'

Sen. Ron Johnson (MAGA-Moscow) went on CNBC's Squawkbox and, well, did a lot of squawking once again about the move to defund the ICEtapo, and how mean those old Democrats were by making ICEtapo goons act like rational human beings.

RoJo started by complaining that the Democrats want ICEtapo goons to follow the Constitution and get judicial warrants, claiming that the courts can't handle that number of cases and that the Democrats knew this, saying "that's their sneaky way basically neutering ICE."

However, as we just saw in Minnesota, ICE is breaking the law so fast and so often that the agency's own attorneys can't keep up with the courts and were begging to be locked up just to get some sleep. That alone shows why the ICEtapo needs to do things the legal way.

RoJo then went on a tirade about the Democrats wanting to take off the hoods of the KKK, er, I mean, take the masks off of ICEtapo goons. To do this, he came up with straw man arguments before crossing the line of decency:

You know, in Central America, if you become a police chief for the drug cartel, they send you a DVD with the video of your family, going to church or going to school, you know, as basically a complete threat that, you know, leave us alone, don't touch this. How would you like to be a law enforcement official where you have a murky organization that is training activists to impede and obstruct your enforcement actions, where you have elected officials managing a signal chat, showing where your enforcement actions are going to be, so that these trained activists can show up. Your columns have been shot at. They've been rammed, their vehicles have been rammed. Their vehicles had rocks thrown at them. We now know that one of the protesters showed up with the center automatic pistol with, you know, additional clips of ammunition. That's what ICE agents are facing.

That protester with the pistol that RoJo was talking about is Alex Pretti. Pretti never pulled his weapon and was summarily executed in broad daylight by ICEtapo goons because he tried to help a woman that the goons had just assaulted. And lest we forget, RoJo has repeatedly said that he was perfectly fine with armed insurrectionists raiding the Capitol building, as long as they weren't Black.

RoJo wrapped things up by claiming that Democratic elected leaders are behind all this and are training protesters to interfere with ICE operations, so that things like the executions of Renee Good and Alex Pretti could happen, so that the Dems could have martyrs. How sick does one have to be to even think that way?

I really, really hope that the Democrats win the Senate so that they can finally hold RoJo accountable for all of the shit he has pulled over the years.