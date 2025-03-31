Johnson: 'We've Got To Compete With Free Speech'

When a reporter asked Sen Ron Johnson about President Elmo trying to buy the election for Wisconsin Supreme Court, he served up a big, old bowl of word salad:

REPORTER: How do you take the money out of politics and stop this arms race? ROJO: I don't think you do. Listen, people have... You know, so, I don't like how expensive these races become but in in terms of what's at stake and what, you know, how much we're spending in comparison to other things, people, compared to how much we spend in peanut butter a year That's not the issue. The issue, first of all, is free speech. And that would be something else I've got to thank Elon Musk for doing is buying X, Twitter. Probably was not a particularly good investment, but he reopened that to free speech. So, again, this is about free speech and when you've got the leftist media, and I'm looking at you, okay, controlled with media, by and large, controlled by leftists The only way you can compete is with money and paid media. It's not a fair fight It's not level playing field, but we've got to be able to compete with free speech

Now, I like me some peanut butter as much as the nest guy, but if there is no comparison between the $25+ million that President Elmo is spending on an election and what I spend on peanut butter in a year. And Elmo doesn't even live here.

But I digress. RoJo is absolutely correct when he said that they are competing with free speech.

What Elmo is doing is not protecting free speech. He is trying to stifle millions of other voices by drowning them out with his tens of millions of dollars, his constant commercials and a small army of paid volunteers being bussed into the state. No, Elmo isn't doing a damn thing for free speech. Not on Xitter. Not in the media. And sure as hell not in Wisconsin.

What RoJo is thinking of is fascist speech.

Free speech would be people remembering that President Elmo is the one trying to take away their Social Security and their Medicare, remembering that he is destroying people's lives and livelihoods just so he can have yet another gigantic tax break, and who is trying to spread fascism around the world and then saying no to all of it and voting for Susan Crawford, to say in one voice that what Elmo is doing is wrong and they do not stand with him or his puppet candidate.

So, yes, in that sense, Elmo, RoJo and Dumbo Schimel are competing with free speech. And I hope like hell that free speech wins.