The DISTURBING Signs Of Dementia In Trump's Behavior

There have begun to be numerous signs of increasing dementia in Trump's behavior, not just the run of the mill crazy we've almost gotten used to with the MAGA thug. So much so that Trump White House staff--while wishing to remain anonymous--are beginning to talk regularly with reporters, leak in DC parlance. All the claims pretty much boil down to Trump's irritability, memory loss & confusion are getting worse, much worse. These, as well as volanic outburts over the slightest questioning of His Highness, are all very much telltale signs of this.

In this video, David Shuster discusses the concerns from these anonymous members of Trump White House staff regarding these and additional issues. Ones that point to major cognitive decline that is making an already ridiculous situation nearly untenable. For example, in Trump's Oval Office meeting w President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, he made insane statements about white farmers being murdered (not true) and tossed out other charges that only serve to make our relationship with yet another major foreign nation even worse.

David has the rest in the video! Watch it! And for more videos, written content and to join our project of amplifying the voices of independent creators into a community--an ecosystem--to change the way American receive their information, please become a subscriber to my Substack, Blue Amp!