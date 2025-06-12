Hegseth Won't Reveal Trump Qatar Jet Cost; Taxpayers Are Screwed

Trump's Secretary of Defense refuses to answer, because it'll make his boss look idiotic.
By John AmatoJune 12, 2025

During yesterday's Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth refused to disclose the cost of the Qatari jet Trump is buying to replace Air Force One.

Hegseth tried to pretend that revealing details about the jet's cost to the US taxpayer (yeah) would endanger National Security.

Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) demanded to know the facts from Hegseth over the Qatarian payoff.

HEGSETH: There's a general understanding that you've taken possession of this Qatari aircraft, the 747, but there are public reports that Qataris have not yet signed a memorandum of understanding which would specify that the agreement was initiated by the Trump administration and Qatar is not responsible for any future transfers of the plane's ownership.

REED: Are you in possession of the Qatari airplane now?

HEGSETH: Any specifics about future aircraft that could be Air Force One can't be discussed here, but there is a conversation about a memorandum of understanding.

REED: A memorandum of understanding remains to be signed, Senator. You've signed a contract with a company to reconfigure the aircraft. What is the price of that contract?

HEGSETH: That cannot be revealed in this setting, Senator.

REED: Why can't it be revealed in this setting? This is the Appropriations Committee of the United States Senate.

REED: We appropriate the money that you will spend after it's authorized by my committee, and you cannot tell us how much the contract is for?

HEGSETH: You will have that number, Senator. It just can't be talked about in a public realm. You want it now.

REED: The contract has been signed, correct? The contract has been signed?

HEGSETH: The memorandum of understanding is not complete.

REED: No, no. I'm talking about the contract with the American contractor. Has it been signed?

HEGSETH: It's nothing on that front that I'm aware of as being executed.

REED: Well, that's contrary to what we've all heard. Second thing, what's the delivery time in the contract?

HEGSETH: Again, the delivery time of anything of that sensitive nature is not for public consumption.

Hegseth is putting up a force field against anyone knowing the cost to the US taxpayer of the monstrosity that Trump will use as his personal plane.

If Trump is so proud of this jet, why not provide government details about the costs behind its purchase, while he tries to kick millions of people off Medicaid to give his wealthy pals tax cuts?

