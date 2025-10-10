Hegseth Announces Bonkers Plan To Build Qatari Air Force Facility In Idaho

The U.S. has never had a foreign military installation on its soil—until now. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that a new Qatari air force facility will be built in Idaho. We suppose that the nice plane Qatar gifted to Donald paid off.

"No one other than President Trump could have achieved the peace that we believe will be a lasting peace in Gaza," Hegseth insisted. "And Qatar played a substantial role from the beginning, working with our folks to ensure that came about. So I want to thank you for that historic peace."

"I look forward to joining the president as that gets – it's already been delivered, but as that's formally signed as well," he continued. "And I'm also proud that today we're announcing – we're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force facility at the Mountain Home Air Base in Idaho."

"The location will be – host a contingent of Qatari F-15s and pilots to enhance our combined training, increase lethality, interoperability," he added. "It's just another example of our partnership. And I hope you know, Your Excellency, that you can count on us."

And I'm sure it's just a coincidence that the Trump Organization is developing a golf course and luxury villa project in Qatar as part of the country's $5.5 billion Simaisma coastal development. And the plane. Or that Pam Bondi worked as a registered foreign agent and lobbyist for the government of Qatar. She lobbied Congress on behalf of the Qatari interests. And then there's the $1.5 billion in capital Jared Kushner raised from Qatar. Lots of coincidences, huh?

So I guess for MAGA when a Chinese balloon goes over US airspace it’s a week straight of apoplectic comments that WW3 is starting because Biden is weak, but when Trump allows the Qataris to have an airbase in the US and fly fighter jets over our country that is America First. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2025-10-10T17:46:32.338Z

Hegseth: "I'm also proud that today we're signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emeri air force facility at the Mountain Home Airbase in Idaho." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-10-10T14:22:25.676Z

