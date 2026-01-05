Marco Rubio Imitates Know-Nothing Mike Johnson

Secretary of State Marco Rubio chose to pretend he didn't know enough about Trump's pardon of convicted drug trafficker Honduras Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez in order to avoid making Trump look feeble.

During an interview with ABC's This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked the Sec of State to explain Trump's hypocrisy.

ABC played a clip of Trump demeaning the US jury system and whined that Biden was unfair to a monstrous drug trafficker.

"I studied it very quickly, and then I studied it in great detail," Trump said. "I went to a lot of the people standing behind me, and they felt that that man was persecuted and treated very badly. That's why I gave him a pardon."

Here is Rubio playing dodgeball with the facts and behaving like Jebus Johnson, with his 'I know nothing' responses.

HOST: Hernandez was convicted by a jury. RUBIO: I understand. You're asking me. The pardon authority is something that, you know, I'm not involved in in my role. I'm not criticizing it. I can't just comment on it because I just wasn't involved in those deliberations. HOST: Do you support it? RUBIO: I wasn't involved in those deliberations. I haven't looked at the case file. I haven't looked at the arguments made by, you know, I've got a bunch of other things going on that are within my purview as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor, but pardons aren't one of them. So I just, I can't comment on a case that, frankly, I'm aware of, but not deeply and familiar with. And I don't want to comment on something that I haven't had a chance to be involved in reviewing the file and the rationale behind it.

Hernandez was convicted in the U.S. of helping smuggle more than 400 tons of cocaine into the U.S. As Ellen wrote earlier, "the investigation of [Hernandez] ties with drug traffickers took place primarily during Mr. Trump’s first term."

As NPR reports, "During his second term, Trump has pardoned and released a significant number of other figures involved in drug trafficking, including Ross Ulbricht who was serving a life sentence for creating a "dark web" site known as Silk Road, used by drug traffickers."

The man behind the dark web marketplace of drugs, weapons, murderers, pedophiles and the like got a pass from Trump.

The claim that Maduro was deposed over drugs is laughable.

Mike Johnson must be so proud of Marco.