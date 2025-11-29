Trump To Pardon Honduras Ex-Pres, A Convicted Drug Trafficker

Honduras Ex-President Juan Orlando Hernandez is not some fisherman suspected of hauling drugs in the Caribbean. If he were, he might have been killed by murderous Pete Hegseth already.

No, Hernandez is a convicted cocaine trafficker. He was convicted in a United States court of “facilitating the import of some 400 tons of cocaine into the United States,” according to AFP.

As The New York Times described it, Trump, his family and Trump-buddy Roger Stone have tried to turn Hernandez into some kind of Biden-witch-hunt victim. “But although the former Honduran president was extradited and convicted when Joseph R. Biden Jr. was in office, the investigation of his ties with drug traffickers took place primarily during Mr. Trump’s first term," The Times noted.

So why the heck does Trump, the guy ready to go to war against Venezuela, purportedly over the import of drugs into the U.S., plan to pardon Hernandez?

Well, for one thing, it seems to be part of Trump’s efforts to meddle in Honduras’ election on Sunday. The left-wing party currently in power “have been painted by the opposition in this year’s election as being pro-Venezuela,” and Trump has called them “the Communists,” The Times said. Trump has already endorsed the guy from Hernandez’s far-right party, Nasry “Tito” Asfura.

“Tito and I can work together to fight the Narcocommunists, and bring needed aid to the people of Honduras,” Trump wrote, from his Marie-Antoinette Mar-a-Lago holiday getaway, The Times reported.

Apparently Narcoconservatives are A-OK with Felonious Trump.

Trump is so intent on toppling Honduras’ current administration that he is threatening to withhold aid if his preferred candidate doesn’t win.

If Asfura loses, “the United States will not be throwing good money after bad, because a wrong Leader can only bring catastrophic results to a country, no matter which country it is,” Trump wrote, as per Aljazeera.

I found no reporting on whether or how much (drug?) money from Hernandez or one of his pals has made itself into Trump’s coffers of late. But I’ll bet it was something substantial.