Howard Lutnick Just Admitted Not Knowing Anything About Tariffs

In a policy discussion with Breitbart on Thursday, Commerce Secretary and recently exposed in the Epstein Files, Howard Lutnick admitted he had no understanding of tariffs before joining the Trump administration.

The goal of all Trump officials is to glorify his name and his name only.

LUTNICK: And by the way, if you thought I knew the first thing about tariffs before I worked for him, that would be false. I thought what I learned this sophomore in college was, I don't know, it sounded fine to me.

Lutnick has disappeared from cable news airwaves since the Epstein revelations surfaced, but not for Breitbart.

Is it any wonder American families are having trouble buying food, paying bills, and making their rent?