Files Dump: Howard Lutnick Visited Jeffrey Epstein’s Island
Credit: White House/Flickr/public domain
By Conover KennardJanuary 31, 2026

The release of some more of the Epstein Files today produced some wild tidbits of interactions with notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Included in the latest file dump are complaints made with the FBI containing wild allegations against Donald J. Trump. Those complaints are uncorroborated tips; however, one name has been confirmed: Trump's billionaire commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick.

According to the Files, Lutnick planned a trip to Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in 2012, years after he claimed to have severed ties with Epstein.

The New York Times reports:

In December 2012, the records show, Mr. Lutnick sent an email to Mr. Epstein saying that he had a group of people — including his wife and children and another family — who were visiting the Caribbean. He asked where Mr. Epstein was located and whether they could visit for a meal.

Mr. Epstein replied through an assistant to give more information about the location of Little St. James, his private island off the coast of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. They eventually settled on plans for a lunch gathering.

Prominent people who were close to Mr. Epstein have been scrutinized in recent years for their visits to Little St. James, but Mr. Lutnick’s planned visit had not been previously disclosed. Reached by phone on Friday, Mr. Lutnick said he could not comment about the island visit because he had not seen the latest Epstein documents.

“I spent zero time with him,” Mr. Lutnick said. He then hung up.

Sure thing, buddy.

The documents suggest the visit did occur. The gathering was set for Dec. 23, 2012. A day later, an assistant to Mr. Epstein forwarded Mr. Lutnick a message from Mr. Epstein: “Nice seeing you,” it said.
In a podcast interview last year, Mr. Lutnick claimed that around 2005, he and his wife had been so revolted by Mr. Epstein that they decided not to associate with him again.

...

Before they connected in December 2012, an assistant to Mr. Epstein had reached out to Mr. Lutnick. “Jeffrey requested I please pass along some phone numbers to you so the two of you can possibly get together,” the assistant wrote the month before.

Mr. Lutnick planned the Caribbean excursion along with his wife, Allison. She explained in an email that they would be arriving on a 188-foot yacht called “Excellence.”
The documents show that Mr. Lutnick and Mr. Epstein’s lives continued to overlap in more recent years. In 2017, Mr. Epstein contributed to a charity dinner honoring Mr. Lutnick. In 2018, they exchanged emails that appear to discuss them joining forces to battle construction plans by The Frick Collection, a museum across the street from both of their homes. (Rich people problems!)

The pro-life party sure has gotten weird lately, huh? The Epstein Files are probably the biggest cover-up in modern history, and all to protect elitists who have a penchant for sexualizing children.

