'This Is Hate Speech': GOP Lawmaker Faces Backlash For Call To Ban Muslims

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) faced backlash after suggesting Muslims should be banned from the United States.
By David EdwardsMarch 10, 2026

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) faced backlash after suggesting Muslims should be banned from the United States.

"Muslims don't belong in American society," the GOP lawmaker stated in an X post on Monday.

"Pluralism is a lie," he added.

Commenters immediately scorned Ogles for the remarks.

"Andy Ogles, your statement is hateful, disgraceful, and flatly un-American," Seth Taylor wrote. "I'm telling you plainly: you do not get to decide which faiths belong in this country. That is not your job, and it is not your right."

"People like you love to wrap yourselves in the Constitution while trampling its most basic promises. Your rhetoric is bigotry, not leadership. It is division, not patriotism. And it should be condemned without hesitation," he added.

"How does this align with the principle of religious freedom?" Eleanor Hayes asked.

"This is hate speech," Andy Traenkner replied.

"Why would you write something so hateful?" Justin Dangel wondered. "I'm Jew and a supporter of Israel and my friends include many wonderful Muslim Americans. This is not the way. Muslim's belong in America."

Discussion

