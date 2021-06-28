2021 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Toyota Faces Backlash For Supporting GOP Insurrectionists

A report by Axios showed that Toyota is far and away the largest corporate donor to Republicans who objected to the election results.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Twitter

A report by Axios showed that Toyota is far and away the largest corporate donor to Republicans who objected to the election results. Data compiled by the left-leaning watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington show Toyota gave $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year.

Source: Raw Story

The car company Toyota is drawing criticism from those on the left for releasing a statement saying that they'll continue to support insurrectionists in Congress.

Axios reported Sunday evening that Toyota handed over $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year, so far. But it was their statement that sent many fleeing from one of the early adopters to green energy.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," the Toyota spokesperson told Axios in a statement.

Although they did add "Based on our thorough review, we decided against giving to some members who, through their statements and actions, undermine the legitimacy of our elections and institutions.” Though did not elaborate on what that threshold might be. Apparently, Toyota cannot be shamed and feels no obligation whatsoever to be a good corporate citizen. Enjoy your Prius.

Brent Terhune giving his comedic take on Toyota.

And the handy chart from Axios.

