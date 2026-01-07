Mayor Is Pissed, Tells ICE To 'Get The F*ck Out Of Minneapolis'

A woman was shot in the face by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, and she died. Of course, Homeland Security is trying to spin this, but videos of the incident are clear. Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that ICE agents were conducting targeted operations in the city when a woman, 37, allegedly "weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." However, that's not what the videos show.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem blamed the victim, saying the woman who ICE killed was committing an act of "domestic terrorism."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed the shooting, saying, "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that it's bullshit."
He wasn't done.
"There's little I can say again that'll make this situation better, but I do have a message for our community, for our city, and I have a message for ICE," Frey said. "To ICE, get the fuck out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite. People are being hurt."
"Families are being ripped apart," he continued. "Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy are being terrorized, and now somebody is dead. That's on you. And it's also on you to leave. It's on you to make sure that further damage, further loss of life, and injury is not done.
"We're going to be working towards justice as quickly as we possibly can right now," he added. "And justice is what we've all got to get."
One person reported that an observer said he's a physician, but a gun was pointed at him for checking the victim's pulse.
God fucking damnit:
People are pissed.
Does it look like this masked ICE-hole's life was in danger? No, it does not.
Fuck ICE. Fuck Bovino. Fuck Kristi Noem, and fuck Trump. Americans are just trying to live their lives without chaos and without being terrorized.
UPDATE: They're not stopping with shooting a woman in the face.
UPDATE: Smile, you're on candid camera, asshole:
This is the ICE agent who murdered the American in Minneapolis. After murdering the women he fled the scene. https://t.co/PFtyrLsMys pic.twitter.com/wNRrZM7hRD
