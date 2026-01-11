Minneapolis Mayor: 'I Think Killing Somebody Is The Inflammatory Element Here'

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey swatted down Meet the Press host Kristen Welker's concern trolling over his cursing after the murder of Renee Good by one of Trump's ICE thugs.

KRISTEN WELKER: Let me ask you. You told ICE, quote, "To get the eff out of Minneapolis." We are now seeing major protests all across the country as you well know. I know that you've seen them as well. Do you bear any responsibility as a local leader, Mayor Frey, to bring down the temperature right now? MAYOR JACOB FREY: Of course I bear responsibility to bring down the temperature. That's part of my role as mayor. And by the way, protests here in Minneapolis are peaceful. We had, I don't know, 10,000 or so people that were protesting and marching yesterday. And virtually all of it was a very peaceful expression of First Amendment rights. And, you know, to those that are offended, I'm sorry I offended their delicate ears. But as far as who inflamed the situation, you know, I dropped an F- bomb. And they killed somebody. I think the killing somebody is the inflammatory element here, not the F-bomb, which I'm sure we've all heard before.

Apparently our corporate media has their marching orders on how they're going to address this, because I heard the same thing from every other host on these Sunday shows as well that had a Democrat on, playing language police and pretending that people wouldn't be out there protesting this atrocity no matter what any Democrat politician has to say about it.

Frey's right. It's not his language that's the problem. His language was completely appropriate. The problem is the way ICE is conducting themselves and the fact that everyone on the right wants to defend their lawlessness.