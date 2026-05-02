Democrats Just Rejected Weakness—It Changes EVERYTHING

Democrats just made a major shift—and it could help put the party in a position to have a once-every-100-years election....
By Cliff SchecterMay 2, 2026

Democrats just made a major shift—and it could help put the party in a position to have a once-every-100-years election. Janet Mills just dropped out of a key Senate race, because Democratic voters didn’t fall back on the usual “safe” insider pick. Instead, they signaled a demand for strength, authenticity, candidates willing to fight Trump. Against a system failing us. Against insiders who won't speak from the heart to tell voters what's really going on, and how they'll fight like hell to fix it no matter who it upsets.

Look, I get the concerns about Graham Platner. He made some terrible mistakes. I'd argue most of us, if you shine a light on our private lives, have been far from perfect. But he's owned up to it. And we need to accept those willing to change. And in this case a guy who literally has an out-of-the-wood charisma Mainers love. Rebublicans may find more on him. But they've been unable to stop him, and I dont' suspect that will change.

Otherwise, no more poll-tested talking points. No more cautious, risk-averse politicians who maybe slow down fascism. A bit. This is about a broader transformation inside the Democratic Party—that prioritizes fight over weakness, outsiders over establishment figures, conviction over scripted messaging. And a new generation.

Watch the video to see why Republicans are unable to stop Platner.

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