These Ads Should Make Susan Collins Concerned

Sen Susan Collins has become the personification of a running gag with her claims of "concern" and then caving in to do what Trump wanted her to do. She is concerned about the cabinet nominee with a long, shady history, but she votes for them anyway. She is concerned about ICEtapo running around with masks and no training, but votes for it anyway. She is concerned about cutting millions from the ACA, but guess what? Yep, she votes for it anyway.

Gov Janet Mills hits her square on this issue, pointing out that for 30 years, Susan Collins has been concerned, but never concerned enough to take a stand.

Thirty years of concern. Never enough courage. — Janet Mills (@janetmillsforme.bsky.social) 2026-02-11T13:33:16.506Z

On the same day that Mills' ad came out, Graham Platner also released this ad showing a Susan Collins form 30 years ago, promising not to serve more than two terms:

Thirty years ago Susan Collins pledged to retire after two terms. Today she announced she’s running for a sixth term. Her word, as always, meant nothing. — Graham Platner for Senate (@grahamformaine.bsky.social) 2026-02-10T20:28:27.510Z

Thirty years of stress from all that concern can't be healthy. Wouldn't it be nice if the good people of Maine allowed Collins to get some rest and send her into retirement?