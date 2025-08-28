Susan Collins Brutally Heckled At Maine Ribbon-Cutting

Mercilessly heckled and well deserved. If Mainers have any sense at all, they'll turf Collins next and replace her, with Platner or Janet Mills or someone else. Anyone is better than her.

Source: Fox News

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, faced repeated heckling from protesters on Tuesday during a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of a $9.2 million federally-funded Route 1 reconstruction project.

Collins’ remarks on securing federal money for the project were repeatedly drowned out, showing both her challenges on the home front and the broader fight for Senate control.

Collins, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, has cast the Route 1 project as a major win for Maine communities.

Protesters, however, shouted her down with chants of "Shame! Shame! Shame!" while raising grievances over Medicare, Israel policy and her voting history for Trump-supported bills.

Her Democrat challenger, Graham Platner, quickly seized on the moment, sharing a close-up video of the heckling on X that has nearly 4k likes.