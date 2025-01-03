Bangor Daily News Prints Op-Ed From Susan Collins' Intern

If you're like me, you often wonder how someone as corrupt and venal as Susan Collins has remained in the U.S. Senate for so long. Surely, they can elect someone who serves Maine's interests more than just the Republican Party? Well, having a compliant and complicit local press helps a lot, and that's just what the Bangor Daily News has been doing for years. If today's example strikes you as especially egregious it's not. Printing an op-ed from Collins' own intern is just par for the course.

Here's how they identified Emma Roberts: Emma Roberts grew up in Lowell. A graduate of John Bapst Memorial High School, she is now a third-year government major at Smith College.

And here's an excerpt from her op-ed. Apparently, any criticism of Susan Collins's absurd rationalizations decisions is based on misogyny.

Source: Bangor Daily News

Growing up in northern Maine, I have always admired Sen. Susan Collins for her steadfast commitment to bipartisanship and her dedication to delivering tangible results for the people of Maine. As my senator and a leader poised to chair the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee, she has consistently demonstrated the ability to navigate complex challenges with practicality and grace. However, public discourse often centers disproportionately on Collins’ decisions — whether it be her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court or the possibility of supporting nominees like Pete Hegseth — revealing a troubling pattern of misdirected scrutiny toward women in leadership. This disproportionate focus on Collins underscores what I see as a broader societal double standard, where women, particularly those in positions of power, are unfairly tasked with bearing responsibility for systemic failures. Why should Collins alone be held accountable for the confirmation of Kavanaugh or the reversal of Roe v. Wade? Why is it her sole burden to ensure candidates like Hegseth aren’t confirmed? Of the 100 members of the Senate, women comprise just 25 percent, yet much of the criticism falls on their shoulders, while the actions of the 75 percent male majority often escape equivalent scrutiny.

"Why should Collins alone be held accountable for the confirmation of Kavanaugh or the reversal of Roe v. Wade?" Yes, why should these choices that adversely affect women be held against Susan Collins just because she's a woman?