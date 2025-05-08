FDA Chief Won't Give Us Covid Shots Because He's Worried About Us

Makary last week told CBS News that the shots may not be approved for later this year due to a “void” of supporting data.
By Susie MadrakMay 8, 2025

The head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday is raising doubts about the need for COVID booster shots for all Americans and questioned the success of past clinical trials, after earlier suggesting the shots might not be approved for next winter. Via HuffPost:

“We need some better data,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said at the American Hospital Association’s annual meeting in Washington, D.C., according to news outlet HealthDay.

Makary, who last week told CBS News that the shots may not be approved for later this year due to a “void” of supporting data, said pharmaceutical companies are being urged to use “gold standard science” to show that the shots have a clinical benefit.

“We can’t just extrapolate from a clinical trial from four or five years ago,” he said Tuesday. “Americans have a very low uptake and a very low confidence of the COVID boosters right now.”

And by "Americans," you mean low intelligence MAGAts?

How about you let US do "our own research"? Yes, we can extrapolate from the original clinical trials, because the mechanism is the same. It is simply a matter of updating for the latest strain.

Are you really that stupid, "doctor," or is this just part of the glorious Project 2025 plan to get rid of the elderly and sick?

