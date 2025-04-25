The Anti-Vax Crowd Runs The US Health Care System Now

During a CNN interview, Trump's FDA Commissioner refused to promote vaccines to parents and the rest of the country as a safety measure.

Marty Makary was making an appearance mostly to claim the drastic cuts the Trump/Musk administration has made to the FDA will have no effect on our food.

Hahahaha. I've got a bridge to sell you.

Makary bashed former employees as not being credible when they were coerced and harassed into taking early retirement packages.

MAKARY: And you're going to see some cheap shots from an individual that takes an early retirement offering, and they might say, well, look, we're concerned, we're leaving because of safety concerns. Any discussion of cuts, Diana, has to mention that the FDA has doubled its number of employees since 2006.

They have a right to speak out.

Citing employee levels from twenty years ago as evidence to fire people is not credible and doesn't warrant destroying the agency.

On the flip side, how hard is it to say "Yes, parents should definitely get their children vaccinated."

"Yes, vaccines save lives."

Instead, Marty Makary dances his way around the question and only supports the vaccine for measles.

BASH: Before I let you go, Dr. Macary, because I have you here, there have been at least 873 cases of measles reported in the U.S. this year. Do you believe Americans should get vaccinated? MACARY: Look, Dana, I believe vaccines save lives, and any child who dies from a vaccine-preventable disease is a tragedy. BASH: So should parents vaccinate their kids? MAKARY Well I believe in the MMR shot. Okay. BASH: We will leave it there.

A tragedy, yes. Should parents vaccinate their kids? Homina, homina.

The head of the FDA is only supporting getting vaccinated with the MMR shot?

Nothing else?

What a coward.

Every hear the phrase" Do no harm," Dr. Makary?

(h/t Rupar)