Trump FDA Commissioner Complains About 'Throwing Insulin" To People With Diabetes

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Marty Makary argued that insulin should be withheld from people with diabetes and replaced with "cooking classes."

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Makary promoted a report from President Donald Trump's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission.

"You know, scientists have been waving the flag for years, saying you've got to look at this body of scientific data, and the modern medical establishment really has been disconnected," he opined. "We've got to stop and ask ourselves, should we be focusing more on school lunch programs, not just putting every kid on Ozempic?"

"We've got to talk about environmental toxins that cause cancer, not just the chemo to treat it," he continued. "And maybe we need to treat more diabetes with cooking classes, not just throwing insulin at people."

Makary said he "could not be more excited" about the MAHA report.

"It talks about 70% of the diet being ultra-processed," he added. "It talks about pesticides, microplastics, natural light exposure in children, sleep quality. Remember, Republican, Democrat, and independent moms showed up in high numbers to vote for President Trump over this very issue."