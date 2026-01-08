No One Believes The Excuses For ICE Thug Killing Renee Good

Ana Cabrera was careful not to draw conclusions about the shooting of Renee Good, but come on. We all have eyes.

"You'll see the federal officers approach Renee Good's car. And as one lunges to sort of open her door, she goes in reverse. Here's where that happens. You see it there," Cabrera said.

"Then she starts driving forward, and an agent near the front of the vehicle pulls out his gun, aims and appears to fire as she, as she drives away, kind of sidesteps the car and we zoomed in and we tried to slow down that moment. It shows the second and third shots being fired. As he's firing, you see the cars already going past him. Tom, with your experience, in law enforcement, what do you see? What stands out to you in this footage?"

Tom Manger, former U.S. Capitol police chief, made it clear. "You know, the only time that a police officer is lawfully permitted to use deadly force is if their life or the life of someone else is in danger of death or serious bodily injury. And obviously, if if you have a car coming at you, you can you can perhaps make the case that you that your, your life is in jeopardy. What this shows is that at the time that he's taking these subsequent shots, it's questionable. And certainly most people have come to the conclusion that at this point, his life is not in danger. The car is passing him. And so it's it's certainly concerning why he would, first of all, get in front of the vehicle in the first place.

"I mean, one of the things that cops are trained over and over is don't create the moment, don't create the situation where deadly force is necessary if you can avoid it. That's part of the de-escalation process, is don't put yourself in a position where you might have to use deadly force. If you find yourself in that situation because of what someone else is doing. that's a different set of circumstances. But to get in front of a vehicle is is something that we train officers not to do.

"So in many departments now have policies where it's a very limited circumstance that you would shoot at a moving vehicle. If you have someone who is, has committed a homicide or is committed a violent crime in your presence and they are fleeing, those are the kinds of situations where you have to consider using deadly force. As someone's fleeing.

"But when someone's behind the wheel of a car, once you incapacitate them, that car is is is so much more dangerous in terms of where it's going to go, where it's going to end up, who it might, what it might encounter, either person or another vehicle. And so you've got to those are all considerations when officers take any kind of enforcement action, any kind of use of force. You've got to think about what the consequences are."