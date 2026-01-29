Tom Homan Cosplays As The Rational One

Tom "Fitty K" Homan said he "didn't come here for photo ops."
Au contraire, Tom. Your speech was one big photo op. (Except for that constant rocking back and forth thing you do. What's that about?) Any domestic violence victim will recognize the gist: "Don't make us hurt you."
Here's a more typical Tom Homan moment.
Look, the Border Patrol is famously corrupt and violent, most because they are barely supervised. And when they get caught doing something so outrageous that there HAS to be an investigation, they bring in the Office of Professional Responsibility --which consists of former Border Patrol agents who were part of the agency’s illegal and secret coverup teams known as Critical Incident Teams*. (The same crooked bunch who will "clear" two agents in Alex Pretti's murder.)
*Watch the documentary "Critical Incident" on Amazon Prime.