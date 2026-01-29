Tom Homan Cosplays As The Rational One

Tom "Fitty K" Homan said he "didn't come here for photo ops."

Au contraire, Tom. Your speech was one big photo op. (Except for that constant rocking back and forth thing you do. What's that about?) Any domestic violence victim will recognize the gist: "Don't make us hurt you."

Here's a more typical Tom Homan moment.

Look, the Border Patrol is famously corrupt and violent, most because they are barely supervised. And when they get caught doing something so outrageous that there HAS to be an investigation, they bring in the Office of Professional Responsibility --which consists of former Border Patrol agents who were part of the agency’s illegal and secret coverup teams known as Critical Incident Teams*. (The same crooked bunch who will "clear" two agents in Alex Pretti's murder.)

*Watch the documentary "Critical Incident" on Amazon Prime.

Trump is dispatching Border Czar Tom Homan to Minnesota to "manage operations on the ground." In case you missed it, here's our investigation into Homan and his relationships with government contractors/consultants cashing in on the deportation business: — ProPublica (@propublica.org) 2026-01-29T02:30:05.17731956Z

The President is sending Tom Homan to Minnesota. He accepted $50,000 in cash bribes from FBI Agents stuffed in a CAVA bag. Trump, Kristi Noem, Greg Bovino, and Tom Homan—they're all corrupt, in it for themselves, & lying to you. — Rep. Jason Crow (@crow.house.gov) 2026-01-26T17:41:32.792Z

If this is supposed to be some consession to public outrage may I remind you of who Tom Homan is: www.mediamatters.org/tom-homan/he... — Madeline Peltz (@peltzmadeline.bsky.social) 2026-01-26T20:21:34.093Z

It's hilarious that they're pretending Tom Homan is some kind of voice of calm and reason. He looks and sounds like someone who would be hitting Dick Tracy's knees with a hammer — Ian Boudreau (@ianboudreau.com) 2026-01-27T05:10:03.313Z