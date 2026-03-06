Fox And Friends Attacks Americans Trapped Abroad: 'You Were Warned'

Fox and Friends co-hosts Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones blasted Americans trapped overseas after Donald Trump unceremoniously attacked Iran in the dead of night, claiming they had fair warning to get back to the US.

There are lies, and then there is this.

This is Fox News propaganda off the charts.

As per Pete Hegseth and Karoline Leavitt, the media is not allowed to report on the lives of any US service member killed in the war.

Now, Americans who were overseas are to blame for not having a crystal ball in the addled brain of Trump.

"Where were these people when Kabul was falling, and tens of thousands of Americans and allies were saying, ' We have no way to get out of here," Kilmeade yelled. "We had to get our Green Berets and secret servants and special forces out of retirement to pay in their own pocket to get them out."

"But now we're worried about tourists stuck in these Middle Eastern countries," he exclaimed.

OMG. Yes, you motherfucking imbecile. Every American with a pulse should be concerned.

These two scumbags brought up the Afghanistan withdrawal and never mentioned that it was Trump who negotiated the withdrawal. And by the way, everyone knew when they had to leave Afghanistan.

There is no direct correlation between Trump starting a war.

Lawrence Jones feigned compassion to deliver his own left hook to the chins of Americans stranded overseas.

"But honestly, also real quickly on the and we talked about this, I feel for the people that are trapped there," Jones said. "But they were warned."

What?

"There were -- multiple and Caroline Leavitt. We had a lady that was warning for the entire Middle East," he continued.

Who the fuck would be watching a White House press briefing in Jordan, Kuwait, or the United Arab Emirates? Not many people would be watching in Wyoming, Georgia, and Ohio.

Kilmeade and Jones acted as if the President of the United States had discussed the possible invasion of Iran with Congress while telling the country to be on high alert.

The US and Iran were in nuclear negotiations right up until the day Trump and co-president Netanyahu unleashed the might of the US military.

My God.

It took Ainsley to come in and remind these fuck faces that Americans abroad are not collateral damage.

"We can say they were warned, they're still Americans," Earhardt said. "They're trying. They're still trying to get home."

I never imagined Fox News would use Americans outside the US. Their only crime is to be overseas, as fodder for Trump's rehabilitation.

Every time I think they've hit a bottom, Trump supporters sink lower.