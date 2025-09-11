Fox Hosts Endorse Nazis’ ‘Kill The Ill’ Message For Midterms

What a coinky-dink that just as Felon Donald Trump has shifted to an anti-crime message for the midterms (because he has blown the “booming economy” and “peace abroad” messages of his campaign), his Fox News policy advisors are right there with him. In this case, Trump’s favorite morning show seems to have some new ideas for him: “Just kill” any crime-committing mentally ill people. It’s probably just a matter of time until the Fox Fan-in-Chief in the White House adopts the same rhetoric.

As a cruelty bonus, it could inspire vigilantes, too, another fave Fox demographic.

Media Matters caught the commentary on Wednesday’s Fox & Friends. Believe me, this kind of discussion does not just pop up organically but is pre-planned by producers.

Cohost Lawrence Jones kicked off the greenlighting of murderous thoughts by first claiming, “We feel so compassionate because you see the mental health crisis happening.” Then, in his next breath, Jones said, “But it's not our job — we shouldn't have to live in fear while they figure out what is going on right there.”

“Right, right,” cohost and Super-Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt agreed.

Jones demonstrated his “compassion” for the mentally ill by all but declaring they don’t deserve it. “Put him in a mental institution, put him in a jail, and you guys figure it out,” Jones said, referring to the man MAGA seized upon as its latest pretext for authoritarianism. “But people having to duck and dive on the trains and the buses, walking through the street, this is one case, but this is happening all across the country.” Jones went on to complain that “billions of dollars” have been “given” to the homeless population and that “a lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary.”

That was followed by an outright call for murder, agreed to by all three cohosts.

More via Media Matters:

BRIAN KILMEADE (FOX HOST): Or involuntary lethal injection. JONES: Yeah. KILMEADE : Or something. Just kill them. EARHARDT: Yeah, Brian, why did it have to get to this point?

In case anyone missed the point, Kilmeade’s next words tied his “Just kill them” message to the midterms.

KILMEADE: Right, I would say this, we are not voting for the right people. In North Carolina, wake up. You can't put — keep putting these people in power. … Hopefully they will get rid of this terrible guy Alvin Bragg in New York. And now it's up to the people in the election which is whoever is up in November and that Senate seat that belongs to Thom Tillis who, by the way, yesterday said I don't want any help from the federal government to bring crime under control in cities like Charlotte. That's your decision. But Michael Whatley or you could have Governor Cooper. Governor Cooper gave you these terrible laws. Mike Whatley wouldn't. And he ran the RNC. These are the people in North Carolina. Purple leaning red state. They got a big choice. On this element, it is political. Because it's political because politics has to change this.

We don’t know if this killer election message was cooked up by Hitlerian-Co-President Stephen Miller and/or eugenicist "Health Sec." Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or some Fox executive. But we do know that it comes right out of the Nazi playbook.

Via the United States Holocaust Museum: