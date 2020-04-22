Fox Hosts On Trump’s Immigration Ban: We Need Our Au Pairs!

Last night, Trump sounded like he thought he had finally found an answer to dealing with the coronavirus. No, not better testing or more PPE but an immigration ban. He tweeted, “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”
This morning, cohost Ainsley Earhardt briefly acknowledged that farmers rely on immigrants. Then she launched what looked like a direct plea to Trump, who never seems to let the pandemic interfere with his TV watching:
Cohost Brian Kilmeade did his part:
Cohost Steve Doocy reminded the two that Trump was also looking “to safeguard American jobs" in his tweet. Doocy added, “The people who are here in the country, who are not working, this would help make sure that they keep their job rather than somebody from another country coming in and taking that."
Apparently, when it comes to their own and their pals' homes, these Trumpers don’t care so much about America first.