Fox Hosts On Trump’s Immigration Ban: We Need Our Au Pairs!

Last night, Trump sounded like he thought he had finally found an answer to dealing with the coronavirus. No, not better testing or more PPE but an immigration ban. He tweeted, “In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

This morning, cohost Ainsley Earhardt briefly acknowledged that farmers rely on immigrants. Then she launched what looked like a direct plea to Trump, who never seems to let the pandemic interfere with his TV watching:

EARHARDT: Many families here, including mine, we have au pairs, and we rely on them. I go to work at three o’clock in the morning, so I need her there and I need her in my house so that she can help me with my daughter. So, many families rely on child care from other countries. These au pairs come here on work visas, they have to go back to their country to get the visas renewed, and we've been talking in my house about how that's going to happen. So, these are all things, these are questions that we have that, hopefully the president will roll out a plan and we'll all be informed on how this is going to affect all of our lives.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade did his part:

KILMEADE: I just want to say, I know a lot of people who have au pairs that come here legally. Someone we all know is waiting on one for a matter of months now, but the problem with immigration, because of the pandemic, I'm wondering if there could be a testing procedure done once things settle down here in a month or so, so those people that are coming here legally through work visas will be able to come here through work visas.

Cohost Steve Doocy reminded the two that Trump was also looking “to safeguard American jobs" in his tweet. Doocy added, “The people who are here in the country, who are not working, this would help make sure that they keep their job rather than somebody from another country coming in and taking that."

Apparently, when it comes to their own and their pals' homes, these Trumpers don’t care so much about America first.