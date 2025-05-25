Trump Demands Names Of Harvard's International Students In Bonkers Rant

Prissydent Donald Trump took to Truth Social at nearly 1 a.m. Sunday to express his continued obsession with Harvard. In his rant, Trump demanded to know the "names and countries" of Harvard's international students. Nothing in Trump's rant is factual.

"Why isn’t Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student’s education, nor do they ever intend to," he wrote. "Nobody told us that!"

"We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn’t exactly forthcoming," he added. "We want those names and countries. Harvard has $52,000,000, use it, and stop asking for the Federal Government to continue GRANTING money to you!"

Trump's screamy, shouty rant follows his administration's attempt to block Harvard from enrolling international students, but that was smacked down on Friday by U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, who said in her order that Harvard had demonstrated that “it will sustain immediate and irreparable injury” if the Trump administration revoked the school’s certification before the court could consider the matter, C&L's Red Painter reported.

International students pay their tuition and are a significant source of revenue for the university. Regarding funding, which has outraged MAGA, that's due to the groundbreaking innovations across a wide range of medical, engineering, and scientific fields.

The university called the administration's demands "unprecedented' to control the Harvard community. "We have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement," Harvard said. "The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights."

Maybe jealous Donald's obsession with Harvard is because former President Barack Obama attended the prestigious university (magna cum laude!), and he's still looking for his predecessor's birth certificate, even though he was born in Hawaii. Or maybe Barron Trump applied and was rejected. Who knows.

Take the L, Donald.