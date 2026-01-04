Trump Promotes Depraved Post About MN Democrat's Assassination

Does the 25th Amendment mean nothing?
Trump Promotes Depraved Post About MN Democrat's Assassination
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardJanuary 4, 2026

Donald Trump has been targeting Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. In his latest attack on Truth Social, he shared a bizarre conspiracy theory about the assassination of Minnesota Democratic state Rep. Melissa Hortman last summer. Trump likes to stir shit up, no matter who it hurts.

Hortman (her last name was misspelled in the video clip Trump promoted) was killed along with her husband, Mark Hortman, and their dog. The accused shooter was also charged with the nonfatal shootings of state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, on the same night.

Now, while Trump is responsible for the deaths of at least 40 people who were killed in the U.S. attack on Venezuela early Saturday, including military personnel and civilians, he is accusing Walz of murder. I didn't bother to add the video clip here because I started watching it, and it sucked IQ points out of my head. And we care about you!

Walz responded to the post that MeidasTouch called "objectively evil."

Rep. Betty McCollum called on Republicans to condemn Trump's "cruel lie."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy called Trump's post “soulless.”

This response from a Trump supporter is the reason MAGA needs to die.

Vance Boelter, the accused assassin, who had a hit list of Democrats to target, was a supporter of Donald Trump who voted for him in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Since every narcissist's accusation is a confession, where was Trump when the Hortmans were slaughtered?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon