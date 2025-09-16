Gaslighting Grandpa Is 'Not Familiar' With Dem’s Assassination

Donald J. Trump was asked by a reporter why he did not order flags lowered to half-mast in honor of Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives Melissa Hortman, who was assassinated alongside her husband and dog just a few months ago. Trump somehow said he was “not familiar” with the case. That's odd since the assassin, Vance Boelter, was a supporter of Donald Trump and created a list of targets. All of the politicians on his list of targets were Democrats, including more than 45 state and federal officials in Minnesota.

“Do you think it would have been fitting to lower the flags to half-staff when Melissa Hortman, the Minnesota House speaker, was gunned down by an assassin as well?” Chief White House correspondent for CBS News, Nancy Cordes, asked.

“I’m not familiar. The who?” Trump replied.

“The Minnesota house speaker, a Democrat, who was assassinated this summer,” she said.

“Oh,” Trump said. “Well, if the governor had asked me to do that, I would have done that.”

Well, that would have been difficult since Trump didn't even bother calling Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who was also listed as a target of the assassin's.

Trump ruled out calling Walz after the targeted shootings of two state lawmakers, saying that to do so would “waste time.”

In response, a spokesperson for Walz said the governor wishes Trump “would be a President for all Americans.”

This is a frightening time. Trump was asked by Brian Glenn: "They still have their 1st Amendment right, though. They're still out there protesting."

Trump said, "Well, I'm not so sure."

After Kirk's death, the right wing is taking a shit on the Constitution by wanting to deny Democrats their First Amendment rights. I've said it before, but it's worth repeating: Charlie Kirk is worth more to them dead than alive. This all feels very fascistic, and it's happening so fast.