Pam Bondi Flat-Out Lies About Trump-Supporting Assassin

The Trump administration is gaslighting the entire country following Charlie Kirk's school shooting death, and it's infuriating. Statistics show that right-wing extremists are responsible for a significantly higher percentage of attacks and fatalities than left-wing extremists. Attorney General Pam Bondi was asked about Melissa Hortman, the Democratic speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, who was assassinated alongside her husband and dog just a few months ago. Her response was a straight-up lie.

"The president did say he believes it's mainly on the left, left-wing radicals," a reporter said. "But as you mentioned, the governor's mansion being set afire. We had the former speaker of the House for the state of Minnesota killed along with her spouse."

"We had the state senator, you know, wounded along with his wife," he added. "So it's clearly not just one side, is it?"

"And in the state speaker's house, I believe they said that they were supporters of Governor Walz," she falsely said. "People are all over the board, you know, who are doing this."

Liar. Vance Boelter, the assassin, was a supporter of Donald Trump and had conservative views. He created a list of targets. On that list is Gov. Tim Walz's name. All of the politicians on his list of targets were Democrats, including more than 45 state and federal officials in Minnesota. In addition to assassinating Hortman, her husband, and dog, Boelter also shot and wounded Sen. John Hoffman, a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, who lived a few miles away.

So, shut your lying face, Bondi.

Q: "We had the former speaker of the House for the state of Minnesota killed along with her spouse...It's clearly not just one side, is it?"



Bondi: "No and in the state speaker's house, I believe they said that they were supporters of Governor Walz." pic.twitter.com/923K039CzS — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) September 16, 2025

Stupid cow. Melissa Hortman's life mattered. So did her husband's and her dog.