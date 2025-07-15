Charlie Kirk Caves On The Epstein Files: 'I'm Done Talking About It'

Trump sycophant Charlie Kirk says he's tired of talking about the Epstein files and is now going to trust Pam Bondi, Kash Patel and Dan Bongino to resolve it.

Trump apparently called this Christian nationalist racist, complaining about his conference focusing on Trump and describing him as the new Deep State.

Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi has already said there is no list, so it's already been solved. Bongino has been moaning to anyone who will listen while comically claiming he's thinking of leaving the administration over it.

Kash Patel has been lying low.

KIRK: Now, plenty was said this last weekend at our event about Epstein. Honestly, I'm done talking about Epstein for the time being. I'm going to trust my friends in the administration. I'm going to trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, balls in their hands. I've said plenty this last weekend. So if you guys want to see my commentary on it, that's fine. We have escalatory action potentially being taken in Ukraine and Russia. We have tons of announcements happening when it comes to NATO.

The MAGA base does not want to stop talking about it, Charlie. They want the list of pedophiles that was promised to them.

Kirk tries to pawn off the controversy as a "messaging issue."

KIRK: Let me just say this again, everyone knows my opinion about the Epstein thing. The messaging fumble, I would love to see the DOJ move to unseal the grand jury testimony. I think that would be a big win. I would love to see that. And I'm going to trust my friends, Kash Patel, Dan Bongino, my friend, Pam Bondi, all these guys. I'm going to Todd Blanche. I'm going to trust them to solve it. Ball's in their court. I think that there was plenty of, let's say, speeches that were directed towards this topic this last weekend. So we don't need to spend our valuable time on this program re-litigating it.

The base of the MAGA cult and QAnon ingrates live to uncover pedophile rings.

The football was not fumbled.

In my opinion, Bondi was instructed not to release the Epstein list at any cost. The MAGA influencers had hoped to use Bondi as the scapegoat to insulate Trump, but they are all being hung out to dry.

There is a list or there isn't. Period. It's not complicated.

However, if Trump is on the list, then...Houston, we have a problem.