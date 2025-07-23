Pam Bondi Abandons CPAC Over Epstein Files

Trump's AG was supposed to be on a human trafficking panel, but ducked out.
By John AmatoJuly 23, 2025

Embattled Attorney General Pam Bondi, not unexpectedly canceled her CPAC appearance on a Human Trafficking panel, citing an eye issue.

Bondi is embroiled in a fight with the MAGA base along with the FBI, and Donald Trump for refusing to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, Bondi has become the main target of MAGA influencers, as they try and shield Trump as best they can.

HOST: This was kind of a last minute assignment for him and you have some news from the Attorney General's office.

I do, I do. Thank you very much and thank you all for being here with us today and having me.

I do have a note from the Attorney General, from Attorney General Pam Bondi that I wanted to share, which is the following.

I'm sorry to miss all of my CPAC friends today, especially Matt and Mercy Schlapp, Senator Blackburn, and the wonderful team at the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Unfortunately, I am recovering from a recently torn cornea, which is preventing me from being with you.

I truly wish I was able to join you and support all of the work being done on this critical issue.

Human trafficking is one of the greatest challenges we face as a law enforcement community.

It is also a top priority for the Department of Justice.

It was always a certainty, outside of Bondi's eye issues, she was never going to appear at the CPAC event.

The only thing the MAGA cult wants from her is the names on the Jeffrey Epstein list and all the files released. At this point they want their promises kept, even if Trump is a prominent name on the list.

Everything else is a non-starter and a smokescreen.

