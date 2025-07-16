BREAKING: Trump Tells Bondi To Release 'Credible' Epstein Files

Under pressure from MAGA supporters, the quivering Yellow Mound said last night Pam "Eva" Bondi should release "whatever she thinks is credible" on the Jeffrey Epstein case. Of course, being the well-trained poodle that she is, she knows that means she has to stage a media event that absolves her master. Via ABC News:

Trump, speaking to reporters as he left the White House, said he had received a "very quick briefing" on the Justice Department and FBI review of the Epstein files. The briefing took place before the release of the DOJ and FBI memo last week.

The review found no evidence the deceased financier kept a "client list" of associates and no further charges are expected. The department also released hours of footage as part of its review, which officials say further confirmed Epstein died by suicide while in custody in his jail cell in Manhattan in 2019.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders asked the president what Bondi told him about the review, "specifically, did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files?"

"No, no, she's -- she's given us just a very quick briefing," Trump responded before making baseless claims the files were created by some of his political foes.

"And in terms of the credibility of the different things that they've seen, and I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden -- and you know, we and we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, with all of the different things that we had to go through," Trump said.

"We've gone through years of it, but she's handled it very well, and it's going to be up to her," Trump said of Bondi. "Whatever she thinks is credible, she should release."