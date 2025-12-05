Trump Cruelty Laid Bare: Doctor-Senator Issues Dire Warning

"We started with a discussion of the dedication to public service I wish more of our elected officials had. Saud chose to live, almost 2 weeks, on $6.20 a day. The SNAP food allowance Trump's slashing. To show how obscene it is, as we spend a Google Gazillion dollars on things that go “boom." If you wanna know how truly warped we’ve become, a Republican President once said this:

Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of scientists, hopes of children. The cost of one modern heavy bomber is a modern brick school in more than 30 cities. It is two electric power plants, each serving a town of 60,000 population. It is two fine, fully equipped hospitals. It is some fifty miles of concrete pavement.

That was former President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander of American forces in Europe during World War II. He probably knew what he was talking about with the guns, warships, rockets. And is the kind of Republican that party hasn't produced in a long time.

Back to Saud, doctor and state senator, who described losing weight, sleep, basic human comfort—because he wanted to understand what tens of thousands of his state's residents face daily trying to live on $6.20—$6.20! What Saud did was no stunt. It was empathy as action. It was leadership. And there's more...

Watch the video for more on this great progressive story in Connecticut, and read about how Dr. Saud Anwar is leading the way for the fighting, economic populist wing of the Democratic Party.