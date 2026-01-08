JD Vance Defends ICE Agent Who Murdered Renee Nicole Good

JD Vance defended the ICE agent who murdered Renee Nicole Good in broad daylight. The Vice President of the United States offered sympathy for shooter, saying the ICE agent "deserves our gratitude" and that he's "very sensitive."

After the murder the Minneapolis mother of three, the Trump administration flooded the zone with gaslighting. However, no one believes their excuses for the ice thug killing.

Vance Press Conference Disaster

The VP tried to paint the ICE agent as the victim, while calling the Minneapolis mother a

“deranged leftist."

Vance blamed Good for her murder at the press conference, saying that she "rammed" the agent with her car.

JD Vance: "Ramming an ICE officer with your car -- that's what justifies being shot ... the reason this woman is dead is because she tried to ram somebody with her car and that guy acted in self defense" — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-01-08T18:51:34.099Z

To finish off the press conference, Vance proclaimed that ICE agents can legally murder people.

Mediaite reported the Vice President said that the ICE agent has "absolute immunity." What?

Vance Popularity Lower Than Andrew Tate with Young Men

Is it a surprise that Vice President Vance's approval rate is in the trash can? According to

Puck, Vance's approval rate is lower than rapist sex trafficker Andrew Tate, among young men.