ICE Agents Bar Norwegian From Entering U.S. After JD Vance Meme Found

The guards reportedly found a meme on the man's phone showing US Vice President JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.
ICE Agents Bar Norwegian From Entering U.S. After JD Vance Meme Found
Credit: Facebook/Nordlys
By Ed ScarceJune 24, 2025

This is so stupid, it must be true. "Mr Mikkelsen claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone." Face palm.

Source: Daily Mail

A Norwegian tourist claims he was harassed and refused entry to the US after immigration officers found a meme of JD Vance on his phone.

Mads Mikkelsen, 21, arrived at New Jersey's Newark Airport on June 11, excited about his holiday.

But, his plans were thrown into disarray when he was reportedly pulled aside by border control and put in a cell.

The tourist was then subjected to what he described to Norwegian outlet Nordlys as an 'abuse, of power and harassment'.

'They asked questions about drug trafficking, terrorist plots and right-wing extremism totally without reason,' he told the outlet.

Mr Mikkelsen, claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone.

The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US vice president JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.

Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon