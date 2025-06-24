ICE Agents Bar Norwegian From Entering U.S. After JD Vance Meme Found

This is so stupid, it must be true. "Mr Mikkelsen claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone." Face palm.

Source: Daily Mail

A Norwegian tourist claims he was harassed and refused entry to the US after immigration officers found a meme of JD Vance on his phone.

Mads Mikkelsen, 21, arrived at New Jersey's Newark Airport on June 11, excited about his holiday.

But, his plans were thrown into disarray when he was reportedly pulled aside by border control and put in a cell.

The tourist was then subjected to what he described to Norwegian outlet Nordlys as an 'abuse, of power and harassment'.

'They asked questions about drug trafficking, terrorist plots and right-wing extremism totally without reason,' he told the outlet.

Mr Mikkelsen, claimed the officers then threatened him with a $5,000 fine or five years in prison if he refused to give the password to his mobile phone.

The guards reportedly found a meme on the device's camera roll showing US vice president JD Vance with a bald, egg-shaped head.

Mikkelsen said after discovering the image the authorities sent him home to Norway the same day.