Miss Sassy Found Alive & Well As Vance's Hoax Goes Bad

Miss Sassy is a Maine Coon from Springfield, Ohio, reported missing by her owner Anna Kilgore. Turns out though, even after rumor-spreading by JD Vance she was found alive and well in her owner's basement. Mrs Kilgore has since apologized to her Haitian neighbors and posted on Facebook. No such apology from JD Vance, however.

Source: Daily Beast

JD Vance’s insinuation that pets are being swiped and eaten by Haitian immigrants has hit yet another embarrassing snag.

Vance’s campaign, responding to scrutiny over the hoax, shared a police report with the Wall Street Journal this week that detailed a Springfield, Ohio, resident’s claim that her cat mysteriously vanished in August. Vance’s team suggested the report was proof there was reason to fear that pets in Springfield might actually be in danger.

It turns out, however, that the missing cat named Miss Sassy was safe all along just like the kitty from Homeward Bound—also called Sassy.

Her owner, Anna Kilgore, told the Journal that her feline had a somewhat shorter voyage home. She was hiding in her basement the whole time, re-emerging a few days after she called police to report her missing.

Kilgore, who was photographed standing with a “Trump 2024” flag and wearing a shirt with the same slogan, told the Journal she apologized to her Haitian neighbors with the help of her daughter and a translation app.