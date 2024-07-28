Chelsea Handler Rips J.D. Vance's Anti-woman Remarks In Profane Video

Comedian Chelsea Handler responded to Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance over the weekend after he insulted women by claiming the country was being run by "childless cat ladies."

In a viral video shared on X, Handler noted that Vance's remarks were "ruffling a few feathers."

"Listen up, you wingnut elegy!" she exclaimed. "This country is still controlled by men in systems that were set up by men that are carefully crafted to continue to benefit men."

Handler noted that no previous president had been a "childless cat lady" because all of them had been men.

"For example, our very first United States President, Mr. George Washington, didn't have children," she noted. "In fact, he had two stepchildren. That's right. Just like someone else I know."

Handler also addressed Vance's suggestion that Vice President Kamala Harris was not fit to be president because she had not been a mother.

"I'd like to remind you that no president in the history of the United States has ever been a mother," the comedian explained before referring to Donald Trump: "But maybe if she had five kids with three different men, and a scandalous affair with a porn star, and was convicted felon, that would be more palatable to Republican men."

Handler ended her short video by tearing into Vance and mocking a false claim that he had sex with a couch.

"You sad, diet-Mountain-Dew-drinking, couch-humping, dolphin-porn aficionado, all of us childless cat and dog ladies are gonna go from childless and crushing it to childless and crushing you in November," she said.

"And before you tell me he didn't really f--k a couch, spare me, I grew up in New Jersey in the 80s where everyone had a couch in their basement and I know a couch f--ker when I see one."

Watch the video below.