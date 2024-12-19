Giuliani Freaks Out Over Drones, Says China Raped U.S. With A Balloon

Disgraced and disbarred former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani weighed into the drone conspiracy by claiming China already raped us with their spy balloon

I doubt Pete Hegseth appreciated that analogy.

Has Rudy given any of his belongings and prized possessions to the two ladies that sued the shit out of him in Georgia?

GIULIANI: We can't be that insane, right?

So if China or Iran is flying drones over us in this kind of number, we certainly should be doing something.

One little caveat, though.

We allowed, basically we allowed China to rape us with the balloon, and we lied about that for five days.

And then they carried out about an eight-day mission in which they very carefully got to photograph, for as much time as they wanted, very sensitive military facilities.

And Kirby and all his people were telling us throughout that it wasn't very meaningful. In fact, it was probably the worst security breach we've ever had.

They got all those pictures because it was unmanned, sent to China.

And then when they finished and got safely off our shore, Biden went ahead and took them down, I guess when Xi told them it was okay to do.

So that leaves me a little nervous.