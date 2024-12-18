James Comer: Kentucky Will Second Amendment Those Drones

Rep. Comer is an actual Chairman of an important House Committee, yet he revels in rumors and conspiracies.

The Newsmax host is seriously revved up by the drones.

SALCEDO: We are more than a month into this security crisis, the national security crisis, and the biggest obstacle to answers is the America-last-infested government.

Look, first off, have you been briefed on these drones, and there are people out there floating the idea that because we've had complete incompetent boobs in charge of the United States for the last four years, open borders, that a nuclear device has been allowed to infiltrate the United States, and that's what these drones are searching for.

They are searching for a rogue nuke or something that could be detonated in an American city to do mass damage, mass casualties. What do you think the likelihood of that is, sir?

COMER: Well, it's very possible, and that's the rumor that's floating around Washington, but no one in Congress knows, and it's another testament to the incompetence of the Biden administration.

I doubt that Joe Biden's even heard about the drones yet.

Someone in the government knows exactly what they are, but just like President Trump said, they're not being transparent with the American people, and all that's going to do is create more fear and unrest, and I will tell you, if they start flying drones over my district in Kentucky, if people have the ability to reach those drones with their Second Amendment capabilities, those drones are going to be removed from the air.

So, you know, the government needs to be transparent, and that's something that we've gone four years without any transparency.

I'm sure we're going to go three more weeks without knowing anything more than we do now, which is absolutely nothing.

Yes, and if they are hunting for a nuclear device or some sort of mass casualty device, they would want to hide it until President Trump takes office, and then they can try to blame him for it, sir.

Let's talk about these pardons.