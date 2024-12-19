Goldman On Trump's Demand To Raise Debt Ceiling: He's 'Senile'

Rep. Daniel Goldman railed against Donald Trump's mental state on MSNBC Wednesday evening after Trump demanded the debt ceiling be raised at the 11th hour when the HOUSE was trying to pass a funding bill to keep the government open.

This is another crackpot idea being forced on the government from Demented Don when Biden is still President.

GOLDMAN: He understands, at least he should, how these things work, and how the debt ceiling works, which is a deadline in June. We are now up against the budget, the government shutting down on Friday, having nothing to do with the debt ceiling. And I am really concerned that Donald Trump is so senile or off that he is not able to compute what he's saying, because it makes absolutely no sense to have an 11th hour demand to raise the debt ceiling on another president's watch when it doesn't need to be raised right now. If you're president for four years, you understand that's a non-starter. And I don't know whether this is a competency issue or this is bluster or what it is, but I am a little concerned that he would make this demand at this stage. I'm concerned about his mental capacity.

This makes some sort of sense in Trump's MAGA-infested brain if he wants to get the debt ceiling raised now so that it doesn't become an issue for him during his first year in office. But the government is about to shutdown because president-elect Musk had a hissy fit and this is an impossible ask.